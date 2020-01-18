Shore Capital Reaffirms Buy Rating for Frontier Developments (LON:FDEV)

Shore Capital reiterated their buy rating on shares of Frontier Developments (LON:FDEV) in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Digital Look reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on FDEV. Liberum Capital reissued a buy rating on shares of Frontier Developments in a report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Frontier Developments in a report on Wednesday, September 25th. They issued an outperform rating and a GBX 1,490 ($19.60) target price for the company. Peel Hunt reissued a buy rating on shares of Frontier Developments in a report on Monday, January 13th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reissued a buy rating and issued a GBX 1,600 ($21.05) target price on shares of Frontier Developments in a report on Monday, January 13th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 1,530.50 ($20.13).

LON FDEV opened at GBX 1,320 ($17.36) on Wednesday. Frontier Developments has a 52 week low of GBX 790 ($10.39) and a 52 week high of GBX 1,344 ($17.68). The firm has a market capitalization of $513.64 million and a P/E ratio of 30.56. The company has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 1,231.84 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 1,084.06.

In related news, insider David John Braben sold 1,250,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 1,200 ($15.79), for a total value of £15,000,000 ($19,731,649.57).

About Frontier Developments

Frontier Developments plc develops and publishes video games for the interactive entertainment sector in the United Kingdom and internationally. It develops games across various platforms using its cross platform technology. The company was founded in 1994 and is based in Cambridge, the United Kingdom.

