Elementis (LON:ELM) Price Target Cut to GBX 170 by Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Elementis (LON:ELM) had its price objective lowered by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 195 ($2.57) to GBX 170 ($2.24) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Digital Look reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Elementis to a hold rating and increased their target price for the stock from GBX 180 ($2.37) to GBX 190 ($2.50) in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. UBS Group reiterated a buy rating on shares of Elementis in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reiterated a buy rating on shares of Elementis in a research note on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of GBX 191.67 ($2.52).

ELM stock opened at GBX 141.90 ($1.87) on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 70.37. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 170.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 154.09. Elementis has a twelve month low of GBX 127.30 ($1.67) and a twelve month high of GBX 198.90 ($2.62). The firm has a market cap of $823.76 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.31.

Elementis plc manufactures and sells specialty chemicals in North and South America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through Specialty Products and Chromium segments. The Specialty Products segment offers functional additives to the personal care, coatings, and energy end markets, as well as oilfield and construction sectors.

