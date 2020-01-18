River & Mercantile UK Micro Cp Iv (LON:RMMC) Trading 1.2% Higher

River & Mercantile UK Micro Cp Iv Co Ltd (LON:RMMC) shares traded up 1.2% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as GBX 171 ($2.25) and last traded at GBX 171 ($2.25), 9,439 shares were traded during trading. A decline of 86% from the average session volume of 67,192 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 169 ($2.22).

The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 163.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 162.83.

River & Mercantile UK Micro Cp Iv Company Profile (LON:RMMC)

River and Mercantile UK Micro Cap Investment Company Limited is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Carne Global AIFM Solutions. The fund is managed by River and Mercantile Asset Management LLP. It invests in the public equity markets of the United Kingdom. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

