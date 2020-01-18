ESSILOR INTL S/S (OTCMKTS:ESLOY) Trading Up 1.7%

Posted by on Jan 18th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

ESSILOR INTL S/S (OTCMKTS:ESLOY)’s stock price was up 1.7% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $79.31 and last traded at $79.28, approximately 35,165 shares changed hands during trading. An increase of 7% from the average daily volume of 32,973 shares. The stock had previously closed at $77.93.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on ESLOY shares. Morgan Stanley raised ESSILOR INTL S/S from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded ESSILOR INTL S/S from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $86.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 11th.

The company has a fifty day moving average of $77.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $73.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 0.59.

ESSILOR INTL S/S Company Profile (OTCMKTS:ESLOY)

EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme designs, manufactures, and distributes ophthalmic lenses, frames, and sunglasses North America, Europe, Asia, Oceania, Africa, Latin America, and internationally. It operates in five segments: Wholesale, Retail, Lenses and Optical Instruments, Equipment, and Sunglasses & Readers.

Featured Article: How accurate is the Rule of 72?

Receive News & Ratings for ESSILOR INTL S/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ESSILOR INTL S/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co. Has $1.20 Million Holdings in McKesson Co.
Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co. Has $1.20 Million Holdings in McKesson Co.
Hargreaves Lansdown Now Covered by Analysts at Berenberg Bank
Hargreaves Lansdown Now Covered by Analysts at Berenberg Bank
Halfords Group Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Liberum Capital
Halfords Group Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Liberum Capital
Hays Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Liberum Capital
Hays Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Liberum Capital
Barclays Trims Gem Diamonds Target Price to GBX 50
Barclays Trims Gem Diamonds Target Price to GBX 50
Gamma Communications Price Target Raised to GBX 1,420
Gamma Communications Price Target Raised to GBX 1,420


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report