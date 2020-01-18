ESSILOR INTL S/S (OTCMKTS:ESLOY) Trading Up 1.7%

ESSILOR INTL S/S (OTCMKTS:ESLOY)’s stock price was up 1.7% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $79.31 and last traded at $79.28, approximately 35,165 shares changed hands during trading. An increase of 7% from the average daily volume of 32,973 shares. The stock had previously closed at $77.93.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on ESLOY shares. Morgan Stanley raised ESSILOR INTL S/S from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded ESSILOR INTL S/S from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $86.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 11th.

The company has a fifty day moving average of $77.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $73.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 0.59.

EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme designs, manufactures, and distributes ophthalmic lenses, frames, and sunglasses North America, Europe, Asia, Oceania, Africa, Latin America, and internationally. It operates in five segments: Wholesale, Retail, Lenses and Optical Instruments, Equipment, and Sunglasses & Readers.

