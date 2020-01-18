Western Uranium & Vanadium (OTCMKTS:WSTRF) Trading Down 6%

Posted by on Jan 18th, 2020

Western Uranium & Vanadium Corp (OTCMKTS:WSTRF)’s stock price dropped 6% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $0.71 and last traded at $0.71, approximately 17,386 shares were traded during mid-day trading. An increase of 66% from the average daily volume of 10,483 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.76.

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.69.

Western Uranium & Vanadium (OTCMKTS:WSTRF) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter. Western Uranium & Vanadium had a negative net margin of 4,991.67% and a negative return on equity of 11.87%. The company had revenue of $0.01 million during the quarter.

About Western Uranium & Vanadium (OTCMKTS:WSTRF)

There is no company description available for Western Uranium & Vanadium Corp.

