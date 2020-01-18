First Derivatives (LON:FDP) Earns “Buy” Rating from Shore Capital

Jan 18th, 2020

Shore Capital reissued their buy rating on shares of First Derivatives (LON:FDP) in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Digital Look reports.

First Derivatives stock opened at GBX 2,645 ($34.79) on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $713.09 million and a PE ratio of 52.48. First Derivatives has a 12 month low of GBX 220 ($2.89) and a 12 month high of GBX 3,635 ($47.82). The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 2,665.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 2,537.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 65.80, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.66.

First Derivatives Company Profile

First Derivatives plc provides software and consulting services internationally. The company operates through Consulting and Software segments. It provides kdb+, an in-memory, time-series database. The company also designs, develops, implements, and supports a range of data and trading systems for front, middle, and back-office operations.

