DFS Furniture (LON:DFS) Cut to “Hold” at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of DFS Furniture (LON:DFS) to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Several other analysts have also commented on DFS. UBS Group dropped their target price on DFS Furniture from GBX 260 ($3.42) to GBX 230 ($3.03) and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Peel Hunt reiterated a buy rating on shares of DFS Furniture in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Peel Hunt reiterated a buy rating and set a GBX 275 ($3.62) price target on shares of DFS Furniture in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. Finally, Berenberg Bank reiterated a buy rating and set a GBX 265 ($3.49) price target on shares of DFS Furniture in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of GBX 282.50 ($3.72).

DFS Furniture stock opened at GBX 284.50 ($3.74) on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $604.06 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.92. DFS Furniture has a 52 week low of GBX 202.50 ($2.66) and a 52 week high of GBX 302 ($3.97). The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 270.10 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 239.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 82.13.

DFS Furniture plc designs, manufactures, sells, delivers, installs, and retails a range of sofas, upholstered furniture, and other living room furniture products in the United Kingdom and Europe. As of July 30, 2018, it operated a network of 116 DFS stores, as well as 44 stores with converted warehouse space.

