First Trust Dow Jones Internet Index Fund (NYSEARCA:FDN) Trading 1.2% Higher

First Trust Dow Jones Internet Index Fund (NYSEARCA:FDN) shares traded up 1.2% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $148.20 and last traded at $148.19, 236,326 shares traded hands during trading. A decline of 30% from the average session volume of 338,250 shares. The stock had previously closed at $146.39.

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $139.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $138.66.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FDN. Hapanowicz & Associates Financial Services Inc increased its stake in shares of First Trust Dow Jones Internet Index Fund by 87.7% in the 4th quarter. Hapanowicz & Associates Financial Services Inc now owns 5,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $789,000 after purchasing an additional 2,650 shares in the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its stake in shares of First Trust Dow Jones Internet Index Fund by 57.6% in the 4th quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 4,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $649,000 after purchasing an additional 1,677 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of First Trust Dow Jones Internet Index Fund by 9.7% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 23,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,314,000 after purchasing an additional 2,101 shares in the last quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC increased its stake in shares of First Trust Dow Jones Internet Index Fund by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC now owns 3,826 shares of the company’s stock worth $555,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alpine Global Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Dow Jones Internet Index Fund in the 4th quarter worth $757,000.

First Trust Dow Jones Internet Index Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the Dow Jones Internet Composite Index (the Index). The Fund will normally invest at least 90% of its total assets in common stocks that comprise the Index.

