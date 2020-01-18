Funding Circle (LON:FCH) PT Lowered to GBX 110 at Barclays

Funding Circle (LON:FCH) had its price objective reduced by Barclays from GBX 170 ($2.24) to GBX 110 ($1.45) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.
Shares of FCH stock opened at GBX 92.40 ($1.22) on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $321.92 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.29, a quick ratio of 2.58 and a current ratio of 2.65. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 93.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 106.99. Funding Circle has a 52 week low of GBX 82 ($1.08) and a 52 week high of GBX 410 ($5.39).
About Funding Circle
