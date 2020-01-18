Funding Circle (LON:FCH) PT Lowered to GBX 110 at Barclays

Funding Circle (LON:FCH) had its price objective reduced by Barclays from GBX 170 ($2.24) to GBX 110 ($1.45) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

Shares of FCH stock opened at GBX 92.40 ($1.22) on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $321.92 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.29, a quick ratio of 2.58 and a current ratio of 2.65. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 93.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 106.99. Funding Circle has a 52 week low of GBX 82 ($1.08) and a 52 week high of GBX 410 ($5.39).

About Funding Circle

Funding Circle Holdings Plc, through its subsidiaries, provides online lending platforms in the United Kingdom, the United States, Germany, and the Netherlands. Its platforms allow retail and accredited investors, banks, asset management companies, insurance companies, and government-backed entities and funds to provide business loans for small and medium sized businesses.

