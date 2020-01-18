Diploma’s (DPLM) Hold Rating Reiterated at Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt reaffirmed their hold rating on shares of Diploma (LON:DPLM) in a report released on Wednesday, LSE.Co.UK reports. Peel Hunt currently has a GBX 1,650 ($21.70) price objective on the stock.

DPLM has been the topic of a number of other reports. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Diploma to an underperform rating and raised their price objective for the stock from GBX 1,400 ($18.42) to GBX 1,500 ($19.73) in a report on Friday, January 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Diploma to a neutral rating and lowered their price target for the company from GBX 1,760 ($23.15) to GBX 1,730 ($22.76) in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Diploma from GBX 1,420 ($18.68) to GBX 1,500 ($19.73) and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Diploma to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Finally, HSBC lifted their price target on shares of Diploma from GBX 1,605 ($21.11) to GBX 1,775 ($23.35) and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Monday, January 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of GBX 1,582.50 ($20.82).

Shares of LON:DPLM opened at GBX 1,937 ($25.48) on Wednesday. Diploma has a 12 month low of GBX 1,246 ($16.39) and a 12 month high of GBX 2,095.42 ($27.56). The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.97. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 1,968.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 1,683.48. The firm has a market cap of $2.20 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.41.

Diploma (LON:DPLM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 18th. The company reported GBX 64.30 ($0.85) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of GBX 63.40 ($0.83) by GBX 0.90 ($0.01). Research analysts expect that Diploma will post 6497.0004788 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 28th will be paid a GBX 20.50 ($0.27) dividend. This is a positive change from Diploma’s previous dividend of $8.50. This represents a yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 28th. Diploma’s payout ratio is presently 0.53%.

In other Diploma news, insider Johnny Thomson purchased 8,173 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 16th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 1,941 ($25.53) per share, for a total transaction of £158,637.93 ($208,679.20).

Diploma PLC, together with its subsidiaries, supplies specialized technical products and services in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three business sectors: Life Sciences, Seals, and Controls. The Life Sciences sector supplies consumables and instruments for the diagnostic testing of blood, tissue, and other samples in hospital pathology and life sciences laboratories; electrosurgery and minimally invasive surgery equipment and consumables for use in hospital operating rooms; and surgical medical devices, and related consumables and services to GI endoscopy suites in hospitals and private clinics.

