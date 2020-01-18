Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co. Lowers Stake in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co. reduced its holdings in shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) by 10.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 22,710 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,786 shares during the period. Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in General Mills were worth $1,216,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Ellevest Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of General Mills in the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Capital International Ltd. CA purchased a new stake in shares of General Mills in the second quarter valued at about $30,000. KCS Wealth Advisory purchased a new stake in shares of General Mills in the third quarter valued at about $36,000. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in shares of General Mills in the third quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of General Mills in the third quarter valued at about $41,000. 69.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get General Mills alerts:

Shares of NYSE GIS opened at $53.85 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. General Mills, Inc. has a 52 week low of $42.80 and a 52 week high of $56.40. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $52.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $53.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.72.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 18th. The company reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.07. General Mills had a net margin of 12.62% and a return on equity of 27.33%. The firm had revenue of $4.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.43 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.85 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that General Mills, Inc. will post 3.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, January 10th will be paid a $0.49 dividend. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 9th. General Mills’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 60.87%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of General Mills from $53.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of General Mills in a report on Friday, December 20th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $56.00 target price on the stock. Barclays reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $55.00 target price on shares of General Mills in a report on Friday, September 20th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of General Mills from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $57.00 target price on shares of General Mills in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $55.50.

About General Mills

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates in five segments: North America Retail; Convenience Stores & Foodservice; Europe & Australia; Asia & Latin America; and Pet. It offers ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, grain, fruit, and savory snacks, as well as organic products, including refrigerated yogurt, nutrition bars, meal kits, salty snacks, ready-to-eat cereal, and grain snacks.

Featured Article: What does an equal weight rating mean?

Receive News & Ratings for General Mills Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Mills and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.