Dominion Energy Inc (NYSE:D) Shares Bought by Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co.

Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy Inc (NYSE:D) by 5.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 15,460 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 817 shares during the period. Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $1,280,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC raised its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 0.8% in the third quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC now owns 15,243 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,235,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the period. Meridian Financial Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Meridian Financial Partners LLC now owns 7,438 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $608,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares during the period. Wambolt & Associates LLC raised its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 2.4% in the third quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC now owns 5,396 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $437,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the period. OLD National Bancorp IN raised its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 2.1% in the third quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 6,099 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $494,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the period. Finally, Grimes & Company Inc. raised its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 1.2% in the third quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. now owns 11,046 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $895,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 65.38% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Diane Leopold sold 11,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.48, for a total transaction of $948,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 60,564 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,995,318.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.26% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Dominion Energy from $78.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 14th. Argus upped their price objective on shares of Dominion Energy from $83.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 24th. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Dominion Energy in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Dominion Energy from $89.00 to $87.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Dominion Energy currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $82.00.

D opened at $84.05 on Friday. Dominion Energy Inc has a twelve month low of $68.03 and a twelve month high of $84.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $81.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $79.78. The company has a market cap of $69.18 billion, a PE ratio of 20.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.93 and a beta of 0.22.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The utilities provider reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.02. Dominion Energy had a net margin of 6.40% and a return on equity of 11.65%. The firm had revenue of $4.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.51 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.15 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Dominion Energy Inc will post 4.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Investors of record on Friday, December 6th were given a dividend of $0.9175 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 5th. This represents a $3.67 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.37%. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 90.62%.

Dominion Energy Company Profile

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and transports energy. The company's Power Delivery segment engages in the regulated electric transmission and distribution operations that serve residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina. Its Power Generation segment is involved in the electricity generation activities.

