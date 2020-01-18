Independent Research Reiterates €27.00 Price Target for Evonik Industries (FRA:EVK)

Independent Research set a €27.00 ($31.40) price objective on Evonik Industries (FRA:EVK) in a research note published on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Barclays set a €25.00 ($29.07) price objective on Evonik Industries and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Credit Suisse Group set a €25.00 ($29.07) target price on Evonik Industries and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. DZ Bank reissued a buy rating on shares of Evonik Industries in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Bank of America set a €24.00 ($27.91) target price on Evonik Industries and gave the stock a sell rating in a report on Friday, September 20th. Finally, UBS Group set a €20.00 ($23.26) target price on Evonik Industries and gave the stock a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of €28.59 ($33.25).

Get Evonik Industries alerts:

FRA:EVK opened at €25.42 ($29.56) on Wednesday. Evonik Industries has a fifty-two week low of €26.78 ($31.14) and a fifty-two week high of €32.97 ($38.34). The business’s 50-day simple moving average is €26.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is €24.73.

Evonik Industries AG engages in the specialty chemicals business worldwide. It operates through Nutrition & Care, Resource Efficiency, Performance Materials, and Services segments. The Nutrition & Care segment offers specialty chemicals, including amphoteric surfactants, ceramides, phytosphingosines, oleochemicals, quaternary derivatives, polyurethane additives, organically modified silicones, superabsorbents, amino acids and amino acid derivatives, synthesis products, pharmaceutical polymers, and DL-methionine for use in consumer goods, and animal nutrition and healthcare products.

Featured Story: Monthly Dividend Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Evonik Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Evonik Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.