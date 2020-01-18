Visa Inc (NYSE:V) Shares Sold by Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co.

Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co. lowered its position in Visa Inc (NYSE:V) by 3.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 22,411 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 686 shares during the period. Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Visa were worth $4,211,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of V. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Visa by 3,715.7% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 16,291,965 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $2,827,471,000 after acquiring an additional 15,864,991 shares during the period. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Visa by 18,464.0% during the fourth quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 5,185,286 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $27,592,000 after purchasing an additional 5,157,354 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Visa by 2.3% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 123,791,138 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $21,483,952,000 after purchasing an additional 2,773,330 shares in the last quarter. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Visa during the second quarter worth about $178,205,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Visa by 14.2% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 6,306,099 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $1,084,712,000 after purchasing an additional 783,989 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.08% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on V. Moffett Nathanson boosted their target price on shares of Visa from to in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Wedbush boosted their target price on shares of Visa from $195.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Compass Point began coverage on shares of Visa in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Visa in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Visa from $207.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $204.92.

In other news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.79, for a total value of $1,244,530.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 55,446 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,857,744.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, EVP William M. Sheedy sold 21,164 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.71, for a total transaction of $3,782,218.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 227,126 shares in the company, valued at $40,589,687.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 58,480 shares of company stock worth $10,606,182. Company insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of V stock opened at $204.70 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $188.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $180.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 1.56. Visa Inc has a one year low of $133.30 and a one year high of $204.75. The firm has a market cap of $403.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.63, a P/E/G ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.93.

Visa (NYSE:V) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The credit-card processor reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.04. Visa had a net margin of 52.57% and a return on equity of 42.57%. The firm had revenue of $6.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.08 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.21 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Visa Inc will post 6.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates commerce through the transfer of value and information among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions; and offers fraud protection for account holders and assured payment for merchants.

