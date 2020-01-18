Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co. Lowers Holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co. trimmed its position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 0.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 115,502 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 378 shares during the period. Intel makes up about 1.2% of Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Intel were worth $6,913,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kanawha Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Intel by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Kanawha Capital Management LLC now owns 320,181 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $15,327,000 after acquiring an additional 5,112 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in Intel by 214.8% in the 2nd quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 9,620,463 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $460,532,000 after purchasing an additional 6,564,340 shares during the last quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. boosted its holdings in Intel by 2,782.0% in the 2nd quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 18,272 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $875,000 after purchasing an additional 17,638 shares during the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in Intel by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 10,711 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $509,000 after purchasing an additional 655 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Intel by 8.2% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 27,543,012 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,318,484,000 after purchasing an additional 2,081,749 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.28% of the company’s stock.

INTC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Intel from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 13th. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their target price on shares of Intel from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Northland Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $69.00 target price on shares of Intel in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Intel from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $59.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, October 28th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Intel from $53.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $56.88.

In other Intel news, Director Frank D. Yeary sold 2,509 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.34, for a total transaction of $141,357.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Chairman Andy D. Bryant sold 46,932 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.24, for a total transaction of $2,733,319.68. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 425,491 shares in the company, valued at $24,780,595.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 81,284 shares of company stock worth $4,517,194. Company insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of INTC stock opened at $59.60 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $58.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $53.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.20. Intel Co. has a one year low of $42.86 and a one year high of $60.97. The firm has a market cap of $259.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.91.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The chip maker reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.18. Intel had a net margin of 27.46% and a return on equity of 28.28%. The firm had revenue of $19.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.07 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.40 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Intel Co. will post 4.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Intel announced that its board has initiated a share buyback program on Thursday, October 24th that allows the company to buyback $20.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the chip maker to purchase up to 8.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Intel Corporation offers computing, networking, data storage, and communication solutions worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center Group, Internet of Things Group, Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group, Programmable Solutions Group, and All Other segments. The company offers microprocessors, and system-on-chip and multichip packaging products.

