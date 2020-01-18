Altium Wealth Management LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Prologis Inc (NYSE:PLD)

Altium Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Prologis Inc (NYSE:PLD) by 25.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,653 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 935 shares during the quarter. Altium Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Prologis were worth $415,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Prologis by 0.6% in the third quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC now owns 331,263 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,230,000 after buying an additional 1,931 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Prologis by 320.0% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 9,862,940 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $790,021,000 after buying an additional 7,514,715 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in Prologis by 16.4% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 42,190 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,595,000 after buying an additional 5,958 shares during the last quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan lifted its position in shares of Prologis by 1.4% during the third quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 8,850 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $754,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Prologis by 742.1% during the third quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 34,803 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,966,000 after purchasing an additional 30,670 shares in the last quarter. 95.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus set a $95.00 price target on shares of Prologis and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Evercore ISI raised shares of Prologis from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Deutsche Bank increased their price target on shares of Prologis from $82.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. BTIG Research increased their price target on shares of Prologis from to and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Barclays set a $92.00 price target on shares of Prologis and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 11th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $91.32.

Shares of PLD opened at $94.27 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $57.25 billion, a PE ratio of 31.11, a P/E/G ratio of 4.04 and a beta of 0.98. Prologis Inc has a 1 year low of $63.28 and a 1 year high of $94.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.27. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $89.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $86.06.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 15th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $712.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $715.40 million. Prologis had a net margin of 53.87% and a return on equity of 6.92%. The firm’s revenue was up 16.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.72 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Prologis Inc will post 3.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, December 19th were issued a $0.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 18th. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.25%. Prologis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 69.97%.

About Prologis

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 768 million square feet (71 million square meters) in 19 countries.

