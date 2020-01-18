Don Mcguire Sells 326 Shares of Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) Stock

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) VP Don Mcguire sold 326 shares of Automatic Data Processing stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.07, for a total transaction of $56,094.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 6,916 shares in the company, valued at $1,190,036.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

ADP stock opened at $176.87 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $76.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.45, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.86. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $170.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $166.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. Automatic Data Processing has a 52 week low of $132.04 and a 52 week high of $176.91.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The business services provider reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $3.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.52 billion. Automatic Data Processing had a net margin of 16.52% and a return on equity of 46.94%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.20 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Automatic Data Processing will post 6.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Automatic Data Processing announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, November 12th that allows the company to buyback $5.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the business services provider to buy up to 6.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.91 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 12th. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.06%. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio is currently 66.79%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Brendel Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $2,114,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 74,471 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $12,021,000 after buying an additional 1,684 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 38.8% in the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 105,650 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $17,054,000 after buying an additional 29,532 shares during the period. D.B. Root & Company LLC grew its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. D.B. Root & Company LLC now owns 20,396 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,292,000 after buying an additional 306 shares during the period. Finally, Equitable Trust Co. grew its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Equitable Trust Co. now owns 36,935 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,962,000 after buying an additional 559 shares during the period. 80.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on ADP shares. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $185.00 price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Automatic Data Processing from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Automatic Data Processing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Automatic Data Processing from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $182.11.

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides business process outsourcing services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO) Services. The Employer Services segment offers various human resources (HR) outsourcing and technology-based human capital management solutions.

