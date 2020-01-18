Beacon Financial Group Acquires 149 Shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Beacon Financial Group lifted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) by 5.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,960 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 149 shares during the period. Beacon Financial Group’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $696,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of NVDA. Pacific Center for Financial Services grew its position in NVIDIA by 143.1% in the 2nd quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services now owns 158 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC grew its position in NVIDIA by 416.7% in the 3rd quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 155 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Investors Research Corp grew its position in NVIDIA by 313.0% in the 3rd quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 190 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. American National Bank bought a new stake in NVIDIA in the 3rd quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Bartlett & Co. LLC bought a new stake in NVIDIA in the 3rd quarter worth about $37,000. 65.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director A Brooke Seawell sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.75, for a total transaction of $4,255,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 22,221 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,727,517.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Colette Kress sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.43, for a total transaction of $470,860.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 169,989 shares in the company, valued at $40,020,510.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 45,785 shares of company stock worth $9,965,644 over the last 90 days. 4.64% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NVDA stock opened at $249.28 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $152.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.07, a PEG ratio of 6.13 and a beta of 2.04. The company has a current ratio of 8.42, a quick ratio of 7.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $231.04 and its 200 day moving average is $192.80. NVIDIA Co. has a 12 month low of $131.00 and a 12 month high of $252.99.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 14th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $3.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.92 billion. NVIDIA had a net margin of 24.08% and a return on equity of 22.02%. NVIDIA’s revenue was down 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.84 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that NVIDIA Co. will post 4.32 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Investors of record on Friday, November 29th were paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.26%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 27th. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is currently 10.54%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on NVDA shares. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of NVIDIA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. Benchmark upped their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $240.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 31st. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $190.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, twenty-nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $228.86.

NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the Graphics Processing Unit (GPU) and Tegra Processor segments. The GPU segment comprises of product brands which aims specialized markets including GeForce for gamers; Quadro for designers; Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers; and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.

