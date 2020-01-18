Beacon Financial Group Reduces Position in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Beacon Financial Group lessened its stake in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) by 8.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,287 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 199 shares during the period. Beacon Financial Group’s holdings in Target were worth $293,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Huntington National Bank grew its position in Target by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 107,708 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $13,810,000 after purchasing an additional 3,314 shares during the last quarter. Somerset Trust Co grew its position in Target by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Somerset Trust Co now owns 16,328 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,094,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in Target by 27.9% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 17,062 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,199,000 after purchasing an additional 3,724 shares during the last quarter. We Are One Seven LLC grew its position in Target by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 9,820 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,259,000 after purchasing an additional 292 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP grew its position in Target by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 5,832 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $748,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. 76.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TGT stock opened at $116.92 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.15. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $125.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $107.86. Target Co. has a 12 month low of $69.07 and a 12 month high of $130.24. The company has a market capitalization of $59.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.56.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 20th. The retailer reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.17. Target had a net margin of 4.18% and a return on equity of 28.22%. The firm had revenue of $18.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.45 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.09 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Target Co. will post 6.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 19th will be paid a $0.66 dividend. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 18th. Target’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.98%.

In related news, insider Don H. Liu sold 2,274 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.20, for a total value of $277,882.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 37,616 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,596,675.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Stephanie A. Lundquist sold 6,630 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.00, for a total transaction of $842,010.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. KeyCorp reissued a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 target price (up previously from $130.00) on shares of Target in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Target from $115.00 to $140.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Target from $125.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 21st. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Target from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Target from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $117.19.

Target Company Profile

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers beauty and household essentials; food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; and apparel, accessories, home décor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, and other merchandise.

