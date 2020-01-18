Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR) Shares Bought by Beacon Financial Group

Beacon Financial Group raised its position in Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR) by 36.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 7,660 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,033 shares during the period. Beacon Financial Group’s holdings in Cullen/Frost Bankers were worth $749,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CFR. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in Cullen/Frost Bankers by 1,781.6% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 366,942 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $32,492,000 after purchasing an additional 347,440 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Cullen/Frost Bankers by 5.6% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,494,972 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $398,030,000 after purchasing an additional 237,475 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Cullen/Frost Bankers in the second quarter valued at $13,541,000. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in Cullen/Frost Bankers by 4.9% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,631,373 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $246,454,000 after purchasing an additional 122,087 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its holdings in Cullen/Frost Bankers by 41.8% in the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 173,033 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $15,322,000 after purchasing an additional 50,972 shares during the last quarter. 82.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:CFR opened at $96.14 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. has a 52-week low of $79.86 and a 52-week high of $106.23. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $96.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $91.26. The company has a market capitalization of $6.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.39.

Cullen/Frost Bankers (NYSE:CFR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The bank reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.04. Cullen/Frost Bankers had a return on equity of 13.11% and a net margin of 30.76%. The business had revenue of $365.84 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $364.56 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.78 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. will post 6.82 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Paul Bracher sold 9,360 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.10, for a total value of $843,336.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 86,743 shares in the company, valued at $7,815,544.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 4.84% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have weighed in on CFR. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $91.00 target price on Cullen/Frost Bankers and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Stephens reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $86.00 target price on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers in a report on Thursday, November 7th. ValuEngine lowered Cullen/Frost Bankers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Wedbush downgraded Cullen/Frost Bankers from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $87.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Maxim Group reduced their price objective on Cullen/Frost Bankers from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $91.86.

Cullen/Frost Bankers Company Profile

Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc operates as the holding company for Frost Bank that offers commercial and consumer banking services in Texas. It operates in two segments, Banking and Frost Wealth Advisors. The company offers commercial banking services to corporations and other business clients, including financing for industrial and commercial properties, interim construction related to industrial and commercial properties, equipment, inventories and accounts receivables, and acquisitions; commercial leasing; and treasury management services.

