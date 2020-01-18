Beacon Financial Group Has $395,000 Stock Position in 3M Co (NYSE:MMM)

Beacon Financial Group raised its holdings in 3M Co (NYSE:MMM) by 9.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,238 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 200 shares during the quarter. Beacon Financial Group’s holdings in 3M were worth $395,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in MMM. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of 3M by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 39,134,895 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $6,783,640,000 after purchasing an additional 472,084 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in shares of 3M by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 11,025,635 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,812,615,000 after purchasing an additional 207,380 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of 3M by 1,337.4% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,830,790 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $490,689,000 after purchasing an additional 2,633,848 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in shares of 3M by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,145,026 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $371,819,000 after purchasing an additional 111,373 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of 3M by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,923,101 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $316,158,000 after purchasing an additional 129,781 shares in the last quarter. 66.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

3M stock opened at $181.35 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 2.30 and a quick ratio of 1.79. The company has a market capitalization of $104.29 billion, a PE ratio of 17.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.10. 3M Co has a one year low of $150.58 and a one year high of $219.75. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $174.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $168.55.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The conglomerate reported $2.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.49 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $7.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.20 billion. 3M had a return on equity of 54.02% and a net margin of 15.48%. 3M’s revenue was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.58 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that 3M Co will post 9.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Eric D. Hammes sold 1,341 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.25, for a total transaction of $233,669.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Khandpur K. Ashish sold 3,362 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.20, for a total value of $585,660.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 13,216 shares of company stock valued at $2,233,940 in the last 90 days. 0.83% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on MMM shares. UBS Group lowered 3M from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $180.00 to $160.00 in a report on Thursday, December 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised 3M from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $143.00 to $150.00 in a report on Monday, December 23rd. Wolfe Research raised 3M from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised 3M from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $179.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on 3M from $165.00 to $165.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $174.08.

3M Company Profile

3M Company operates as a technology company worldwide. The company's Industrial segment offers tapes, abrasives, adhesives, ceramics, sealants, specialty materials, purification products, closure systems, acoustic systems products, automotive components, abrasion-resistant films, and paint finishing and detailing products.

