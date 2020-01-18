Beacon Financial Group Has $395,000 Stock Position in 3M Co (NYSE:MMM)

Beacon Financial Group raised its holdings in 3M Co (NYSE:MMM) by 9.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,238 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 200 shares during the quarter. Beacon Financial Group’s holdings in 3M were worth $395,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in MMM. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of 3M by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 39,134,895 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $6,783,640,000 after purchasing an additional 472,084 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in shares of 3M by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 11,025,635 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,812,615,000 after purchasing an additional 207,380 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of 3M by 1,337.4% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,830,790 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $490,689,000 after purchasing an additional 2,633,848 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in shares of 3M by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,145,026 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $371,819,000 after purchasing an additional 111,373 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of 3M by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,923,101 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $316,158,000 after purchasing an additional 129,781 shares in the last quarter. 66.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
3M stock opened at $181.35 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 2.30 and a quick ratio of 1.79. The company has a market capitalization of $104.29 billion, a PE ratio of 17.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.10. 3M Co has a one year low of $150.58 and a one year high of $219.75. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $174.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $168.55.
In related news, SVP Eric D. Hammes sold 1,341 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.25, for a total transaction of $233,669.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Khandpur K. Ashish sold 3,362 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.20, for a total value of $585,660.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 13,216 shares of company stock valued at $2,233,940 in the last 90 days. 0.83% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Several analysts have recently weighed in on MMM shares. UBS Group lowered 3M from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $180.00 to $160.00 in a report on Thursday, December 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised 3M from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $143.00 to $150.00 in a report on Monday, December 23rd. Wolfe Research raised 3M from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised 3M from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $179.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on 3M from $165.00 to $165.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $174.08.
3M Company Profile
3M Company operates as a technology company worldwide. The company's Industrial segment offers tapes, abrasives, adhesives, ceramics, sealants, specialty materials, purification products, closure systems, acoustic systems products, automotive components, abrasion-resistant films, and paint finishing and detailing products.
