Beacon Financial Group Sells 72 Shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Beacon Financial Group trimmed its position in shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) by 1.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,992 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after selling 72 shares during the period. Beacon Financial Group’s holdings in FedEx were worth $604,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Simon Quick Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of FedEx by 1,600.0% during the fourth quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 170 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional purchased a new position in shares of FedEx during the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Accurate Investment Solutions Inc. increased its position in shares of FedEx by 125.0% during the third quarter. Accurate Investment Solutions Inc. now owns 225 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the period. Venturi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of FedEx during the third quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, First PREMIER Bank purchased a new position in shares of FedEx during the third quarter valued at about $36,000. 70.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get FedEx alerts:

Several brokerages recently issued reports on FDX. UBS Group upgraded shares of FedEx from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $132.00 to $161.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of FedEx from $111.00 to $109.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. ValuEngine cut shares of FedEx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. Cowen reduced their price target on shares of FedEx from $190.00 to $185.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, Loop Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $194.00 price target on shares of FedEx in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. FedEx currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $169.88.

In other FedEx news, Director John A. Edwardson acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 31st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $151.75 per share, for a total transaction of $758,750.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 62,966 shares in the company, valued at $9,555,090.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director John A. Edwardson bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 20th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $148.22 per share, for a total transaction of $1,482,200.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 77,966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,556,120.52. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 8.44% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of FDX opened at $159.98 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $41.77 billion, a PE ratio of 10.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.25. FedEx Co. has a fifty-two week low of $137.78 and a fifty-two week high of $199.32. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $155.83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $157.58.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 17th. The shipping service provider reported $2.51 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.78 by ($0.27). The business had revenue of $17.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.69 billion. FedEx had a return on equity of 19.10% and a net margin of 0.11%. FedEx’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $4.03 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that FedEx Co. will post 10.84 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 9th were issued a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 6th. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.75%.

About FedEx

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services worldwide. The company's FedEx Express segment offers shipping services for delivery of packages and freight. Its FedEx Ground segment provides business and residential money-back guaranteed ground package delivery services; and consolidates and delivers low-weight and less time-sensitive business-to-consumer packages.

Further Reading: Why does a company issue an IPO?



Receive News & Ratings for FedEx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FedEx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.