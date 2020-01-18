6,325 Shares in Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) Acquired by Altium Wealth Management LLC

Altium Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) (TSE:TD) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 6,325 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $355,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Claro Advisors LLC raised its position in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Claro Advisors LLC now owns 30,845 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,797,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. raised its position in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 5,764 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $336,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. Norway Savings Bank raised its position in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 13.5% in the 3rd quarter. Norway Savings Bank now owns 1,679 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. First Financial Corp IN raised its position in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 16.1% in the 3rd quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 1,561 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC raised its position in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 28,916 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,584,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.29% of the company’s stock.

TD has been the subject of several research analyst reports. CSFB downgraded Toronto-Dominion Bank from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $76.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Monday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Canaccord Genuity cut their price objective on Toronto-Dominion Bank from $81.00 to $79.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 6th. CIBC downgraded Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “sector outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $82.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. Finally, Desjardins reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $81.00 price objective on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $78.08.

NYSE TD opened at $56.74 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $56.24 and a 200-day moving average of $56.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $103.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.03. Toronto-Dominion Bank has a 52 week low of $53.44 and a 52 week high of $59.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00.

Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) (TSE:TD) last released its earnings results on Thursday, December 5th. The bank reported $1.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $10.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.08 billion. Toronto-Dominion Bank had a return on equity of 15.69% and a net margin of 19.76%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.63 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Toronto-Dominion Bank will post 5.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 10th will be paid a $0.5605 dividend. This is a boost from Toronto-Dominion Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.95%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 9th. Toronto-Dominion Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 45.33%.

About Toronto-Dominion Bank

The Toronto-Dominion Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides various personal and commercial banking products and services in Canada and the United States. The company operates through three segments: Canadian Retail, U.S. Retail, and Wholesale Banking. It offers personal deposits, such as checking, savings, and investment products; financing, investment, cash management, international trade, and day-to-day banking services to businesses; financing options to customers at point of sale for automotive and recreational vehicle purchases through auto dealer network; credit cards; investing, advice-based, and asset management services to retail and institutional clients; and property and casualty insurance, as well as life and health insurance products.

