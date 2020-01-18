Altium Wealth Management LLC Buys 34 Shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

Altium Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) by 7.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 509 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the period. Altium Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $301,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI grew its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 17.8% during the 3rd quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 119 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares during the period. Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. grew its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. now owns 858 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $507,000 after buying an additional 18 shares during the period. Calamos Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC now owns 884 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $523,000 after buying an additional 18 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 329 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $178,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the period. Finally, Conning Inc. grew its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Conning Inc. now owns 1,870 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,010,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.59% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Marshall Mohr sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $548.43, for a total value of $4,113,225.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 20,135 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,042,638.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Curet Myriam sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $553.54, for a total transaction of $1,660,620.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,851 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,131,682.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 25,319 shares of company stock worth $14,351,365. 1.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

ISRG has been the subject of several research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $690.00 target price (up from $620.00) on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $620.00 to $670.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and issued a $655.00 target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $633.00 target price on Intuitive Surgical and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Finally, Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Intuitive Surgical in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $605.31.

Shares of NASDAQ ISRG opened at $600.03 on Friday. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $455.15 and a fifty-two week high of $616.56. The stock has a market cap of $69.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.23, a PEG ratio of 4.50 and a beta of 1.12. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $590.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $545.78.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 17th. The medical equipment provider reported $3.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.99 by $0.44. Intuitive Surgical had a net margin of 30.94% and a return on equity of 18.26%. The business had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.06 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.83 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 11.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Intuitive Surgical Company Profile

Intuitive Surgical, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets da Vinci surgical systems, and related instruments and accessories. Its da Vinci Surgical System transforms the surgeon's natural hand movements outside the body into corresponding micro-movements inside the patient's body. The company's da Vinci Surgical System include surgeon's consoles, patient-side carts, 3-D vision systems, da Vinci skills simulators, da Vinci Xi integrated table motions, and Firefly fluorescence imaging products that enable surgeons to perform various surgical procedures, including gynecologic, urologic, general, cardiothoracic, and head and neck surgical procedures.

