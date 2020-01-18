Wpp Plc (NYSE:WPP) Shares Sold by Beacon Financial Group

Beacon Financial Group reduced its position in Wpp Plc (NYSE:WPP) by 4.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,585 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 304 shares during the period. Beacon Financial Group’s holdings in WPP were worth $463,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV acquired a new position in WPP during the third quarter worth $27,000. Bogart Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of WPP during the third quarter worth $63,000. Huntington National Bank grew its holdings in shares of WPP by 24.2% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,813 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $127,000 after buying an additional 353 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in shares of WPP by 26.0% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,161 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $135,000 after buying an additional 446 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in shares of WPP during the second quarter worth $152,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WPP opened at $66.40 on Friday. Wpp Plc has a 12-month low of $50.91 and a 12-month high of $70.80. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $67.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $62.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.21 and a beta of 1.02.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on WPP. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of WPP from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. ValuEngine raised shares of WPP from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of WPP from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $68.00.

WPP plc provides various communications services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Advertising and Media Investment Management; Data Investment Management; Public Relations & Public Affairs; and Branding Consulting, Health & Wellness and Specialist Communications. The Advertising and Media Investment Management segment provides advertising services; and media planning and buying, and specialist sponsorship, and branded entertainment services.

