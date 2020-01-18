Altium Wealth Management LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL)

Altium Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) by 32.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,670 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,383 shares during the quarter. Altium Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Delta Air Lines were worth $332,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Delta Air Lines in the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Delta Air Lines in the third quarter valued at about $34,000. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Delta Air Lines in the third quarter valued at about $38,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC purchased a new position in Delta Air Lines during the third quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Price Wealth LLC boosted its stake in Delta Air Lines by 222.4% during the fourth quarter. Price Wealth LLC now owns 735 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 507 shares during the period. 87.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have weighed in on DAL. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Delta Air Lines from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Barclays set a $65.00 target price on shares of Delta Air Lines and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Argus lowered shares of Delta Air Lines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 11th. Deutsche Bank raised shares of Delta Air Lines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $61.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Delta Air Lines from $70.00 to $64.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $66.41.

In other news, CEO Edward H. Bastian sold 30,236 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.55, for a total transaction of $1,740,081.80. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 323,955 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,643,610.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of DAL opened at $62.03 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.12 billion, a PE ratio of 8.49, a P/E/G ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.11. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a 1 year low of $46.84 and a 1 year high of $63.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.41. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $58.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $57.83.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 14th. The transportation company reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $11.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.37 billion. Delta Air Lines had a net margin of 10.14% and a return on equity of 33.28%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.30 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post 7.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Delta Air Lines Company Profile

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its route network is centered on a system of hubs and markets at airports in Amsterdam, Atlanta, Boston, Detroit, London-Heathrow, Los Angeles, Mexico City, Minneapolis-St.

