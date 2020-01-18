Beacon Financial Group Has $651,000 Stake in PNC Financial Services Group Inc (NYSE:PNC)

Beacon Financial Group boosted its position in PNC Financial Services Group Inc (NYSE:PNC) by 36.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,078 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,084 shares during the period. Beacon Financial Group’s holdings in PNC Financial Services Group were worth $651,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. West Oak Capital LLC lifted its holdings in PNC Financial Services Group by 99.0% in the fourth quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 201 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Hoey Investments Inc. acquired a new position in PNC Financial Services Group in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in PNC Financial Services Group by 112.8% in the third quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 232 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 123 shares during the period. Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in PNC Financial Services Group in the third quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Old North State Trust LLC lifted its holdings in PNC Financial Services Group by 108.8% in the third quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 307 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE PNC opened at $153.36 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $157.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $144.39. PNC Financial Services Group Inc has a 1-year low of $118.70 and a 1-year high of $161.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $68.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10.

PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 15th. The financial services provider reported $2.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.92 by $0.05. PNC Financial Services Group had a net margin of 24.96% and a return on equity of 10.94%. The firm had revenue of $4.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.48 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.75 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that PNC Financial Services Group Inc will post 11.34 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 17th will be issued a dividend of $1.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 16th. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.00%. PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.95%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of PNC Financial Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of PNC Financial Services Group from $139.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 16th. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price objective on shares of PNC Financial Services Group from $134.00 to $147.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of PNC Financial Services Group from $160.00 to $162.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, December 23rd. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of PNC Financial Services Group from $157.00 to $154.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $155.35.

In other news, EVP Karen L. Larrimer sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.29, for a total transaction of $304,580.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,172 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,224,283.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Gregory B. Jordan sold 9,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.50, for a total transaction of $1,448,750.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 48,725 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,430,562.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 184,623 shares of company stock worth $28,044,817 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The Retail Banking segment offers deposit, lending, brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services to consumer and small business customers through a network of branches, ATMs, call centers, and online banking and mobile channels.

