Altium Wealth Management LLC Buys 484 Shares of Norfolk Southern Corp. (NYSE:NSC)

Altium Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Norfolk Southern Corp. (NYSE:NSC) by 35.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,855 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 484 shares during the period. Altium Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $360,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Financial Corp IN lifted its stake in Norfolk Southern by 8.5% in the third quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 765 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $138,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its stake in shares of Norfolk Southern by 2.6% during the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,390 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $429,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Norfolk Southern by 5.0% during the third quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,260 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $227,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Norfolk Southern by 3.9% during the second quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 1,677 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $334,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. raised its stake in shares of Norfolk Southern by 1.1% during the third quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. now owns 5,925 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,065,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. 71.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE NSC opened at $209.32 on Friday. Norfolk Southern Corp. has a 1 year low of $160.19 and a 1 year high of $211.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The company’s 50-day moving average is $194.37 and its 200 day moving average is $187.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $54.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.36.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The railroad operator reported $2.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.57 by ($0.08). Norfolk Southern had a net margin of 23.98% and a return on equity of 18.22%. The company had revenue of $2.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.86 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.52 EPS. Norfolk Southern’s quarterly revenue was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Norfolk Southern Corp. will post 10.15 earnings per share for the current year.

NSC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Co initiated coverage on shares of Norfolk Southern in a research note on Monday, October 28th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $216.00 price objective for the company. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $215.00 price objective on shares of Norfolk Southern in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. ValuEngine raised shares of Norfolk Southern from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. TD Securities downgraded shares of Norfolk Southern from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $205.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of Norfolk Southern from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $198.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $202.59.

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods. The company transports industrial products, including chemicals, agriculture, and metals and construction materials; and coal, automobiles, and automotive parts.

