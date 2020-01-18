Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co. Raises Position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co. raised its holdings in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 1.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 65,145 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 820 shares during the quarter. PepsiCo comprises approximately 1.5% of Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co.’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $8,903,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC grew its position in shares of PepsiCo by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC now owns 5,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $711,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. grew its position in shares of PepsiCo by 19.0% during the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 5,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $710,000 after purchasing an additional 864 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of PepsiCo by 365.1% during the 2nd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 42,803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,613,000 after purchasing an additional 33,600 shares in the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC grew its position in shares of PepsiCo by 9.6% during the 2nd quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 13,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,718,000 after purchasing an additional 1,146 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Security National Bank of SO Dak grew its position in shares of PepsiCo by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Security National Bank of SO Dak now owns 16,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,119,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. 71.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $139.00 to $143.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 4th. Evercore ISI restated a “hold” rating on shares of PepsiCo in a research report on Sunday, December 15th. Deutsche Bank boosted their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $141.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th. ValuEngine lowered shares of PepsiCo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Guggenheim set a $130.00 price target on shares of PepsiCo and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $135.53.

Shares of NASDAQ:PEP opened at $141.26 on Friday. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 52-week low of $108.00 and a 52-week high of $141.32. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $136.68 and a 200 day moving average of $134.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $196.98 billion, a PE ratio of 24.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.95.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 7th. Investors of record on Friday, December 6th were given a $0.955 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 5th. This represents a $3.82 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.70%. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 67.49%.

PepsiCo Profile

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. The company's Frito-Lay North America segment offers branded dips; Cheetos cheese-flavored snacks; and Doritos tortilla, Fritos corn, Lay's potato, Ruffles potato, and Tostitos tortilla chips. Its Quaker Foods North America segment provides cereals, rice, pasta, mixes and syrups, granola bars, grits, oat squares, oatmeal, rice cakes, simply granola, and side dishes under the Aunt Jemima, Cap'n crunch, Life, Quaker Chewy, Quaker, and Rice-A-Roni brands.

