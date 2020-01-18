Altium Wealth Management LLC Makes New Investment in Truist Financial Corporation (NYSE:TFC)

Altium Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Truist Financial Corporation (NYSE:TFC) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 5,257 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $296,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in Truist Financial in the second quarter worth about $26,000. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Truist Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. raised its position in shares of Truist Financial by 93.4% in the third quarter. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. now owns 586 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares during the period. Hoey Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Truist Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Truist Financial in the third quarter valued at approximately $40,000. 71.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:TFC opened at $56.29 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $55.65 and a 200 day moving average of $52.21. The stock has a market cap of $43.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.18. Truist Financial Corporation has a 12 month low of $44.51 and a 12 month high of $56.92. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 17th. The insurance provider reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $3 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.99 billion. Truist Financial had a net margin of 23.17% and a return on equity of 12.25%. Truist Financial’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.01 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Truist Financial Corporation will post 4.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Thomas E. Skains sold 4,285 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.25, for a total transaction of $232,461.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 30,753 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,668,350.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Kelly S. King sold 201,806 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.22, for a total transaction of $10,941,921.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 225,327 shares of company stock valued at $12,227,882. 0.49% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on TFC. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Truist Financial from $53.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 16th. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Truist Financial from $53.00 to $52.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 21st. ValuEngine lowered shares of Truist Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Truist Financial in a research report on Monday, December 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott lowered shares of Truist Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.85.

Truist Financial Company Profile

Truist Financial Corp., formerly BB&T, is a bank holding company based in Charlotte, North Carolina. Its bank operates 2,049 branches in 15 states and Washington, DC, and offers consumer and commercial banking, securities brokerage, asset management, mortgage, and insurance products and services.

