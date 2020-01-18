Insider Buying: Tourmaline Oil Corp (TSE:TOU) Senior Officer Purchases 2,500 Shares of Stock

Tourmaline Oil Corp (TSE:TOU) Senior Officer Mike Rose purchased 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$15.13 per share, for a total transaction of C$37,820.50. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 10,615,237 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$160,589,428.38.

Mike Rose also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, January 17th, Mike Rose purchased 2,500 shares of Tourmaline Oil stock. The shares were bought at an average price of C$14.99 per share, for a total transaction of C$37,485.00.

On Monday, January 13th, Mike Rose purchased 2,500 shares of Tourmaline Oil stock. The shares were bought at an average price of C$15.61 per share, for a total transaction of C$39,018.00.

On Tuesday, December 24th, Mike Rose purchased 5,000 shares of Tourmaline Oil stock. The shares were bought at an average price of C$15.05 per share, for a total transaction of C$75,274.00.

On Friday, December 20th, Mike Rose purchased 2,500 shares of Tourmaline Oil stock. The shares were bought at an average price of C$14.86 per share, for a total transaction of C$37,149.50.

On Monday, December 9th, Mike Rose purchased 2,500 shares of Tourmaline Oil stock. The shares were bought at an average price of C$13.87 per share, for a total transaction of C$34,662.50.

On Monday, December 2nd, Mike Rose purchased 2,500 shares of Tourmaline Oil stock. The shares were bought at an average price of C$12.02 per share, for a total transaction of C$30,050.00.

On Thursday, November 28th, Mike Rose purchased 2,500 shares of Tourmaline Oil stock. The shares were bought at an average price of C$12.43 per share, for a total transaction of C$31,069.00.

On Tuesday, November 26th, Mike Rose purchased 2,500 shares of Tourmaline Oil stock. The shares were bought at an average price of C$12.50 per share, for a total transaction of C$31,250.00.

On Friday, November 22nd, Mike Rose purchased 2,500 shares of Tourmaline Oil stock. The shares were bought at an average price of C$12.99 per share, for a total transaction of C$32,475.00.

On Monday, November 18th, Mike Rose purchased 2,500 shares of Tourmaline Oil stock. The shares were bought at an average price of C$12.92 per share, for a total transaction of C$32,311.00.

Shares of Tourmaline Oil stock opened at C$14.61 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$14.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$13.90. The company has a market cap of $3.97 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.86. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.89. Tourmaline Oil Corp has a 1 year low of C$10.45 and a 1 year high of C$22.62.

Tourmaline Oil (TSE:TOU) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported C$0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$462.28 million during the quarter. As a group, research analysts forecast that Tourmaline Oil Corp will post 0.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st were paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 13th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.29%. Tourmaline Oil’s payout ratio is 26.68%.

Several equities analysts have commented on TOU shares. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Tourmaline Oil from C$24.00 to C$18.00 in a report on Friday, October 18th. CIBC lowered their price target on Tourmaline Oil from C$25.00 to C$20.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Tudor Pickering & Holt set a C$16.00 price target on Tourmaline Oil and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a C$16.00 price target on shares of Tourmaline Oil in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, National Bank Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Tourmaline Oil from C$23.50 to C$22.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$20.13.

Tourmaline Oil Company Profile

Tourmaline Oil Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin. The company holds interests in properties located in the Alberta Deep Basin, NEBC Montney, and the Peace River High Triassic oil complex.

