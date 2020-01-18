Beacon Financial Group Has $534,000 Position in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD)

Beacon Financial Group reduced its holdings in shares of Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) by 9.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,971 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 1,972 shares during the period. Beacon Financial Group’s holdings in Enterprise Products Partners were worth $534,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of EPD. Chickasaw Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Enterprise Products Partners by 16.4% during the 3rd quarter. Chickasaw Capital Management LLC now owns 13,375,378 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $382,268,000 after acquiring an additional 1,880,501 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 9.4% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 21,438,384 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $618,927,000 after buying an additional 1,835,431 shares during the period. Energy Income Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter. Energy Income Partners LLC now owns 22,050,598 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $636,601,000 after buying an additional 1,366,532 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 18,911,235 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $540,482,000 after buying an additional 1,291,052 shares during the period. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners in the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,619,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.85% of the company’s stock.

Get Enterprise Products Partners alerts:

In other Enterprise Products Partners news, Director Randa Duncan Williams purchased 240,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $26.00 per share, with a total value of $6,240,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In the last ninety days, insiders purchased 880,796 shares of company stock worth $23,471,253. 37.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of EPD opened at $28.81 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $27.81 and a 200-day moving average of $28.17. The company has a market cap of $63.07 billion, a PE ratio of 14.85, a P/E/G ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 0.88. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a one year low of $25.04 and a one year high of $30.86.

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $7.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.97 billion. Enterprise Products Partners had a net margin of 14.07% and a return on equity of 19.59%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 16.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.60 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 12th. Investors of record on Friday, January 31st will be given a $0.445 dividend. This is a boost from Enterprise Products Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 30th. This represents a $1.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.18%. Enterprise Products Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 91.24%.

Several analysts have recently commented on EPD shares. ValuEngine upgraded Enterprise Products Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Enterprise Products Partners in a research note on Monday, January 6th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $32.00 target price for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Enterprise Products Partners presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.67.

Enterprise Products Partners Company Profile

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. The company operates through four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

Featured Article: Roth IRA

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EPD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD).

Receive News & Ratings for Enterprise Products Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enterprise Products Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.