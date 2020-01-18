Beacon Financial Group Trims Stock Holdings in Anthem Inc (NYSE:ANTM)

Beacon Financial Group trimmed its holdings in Anthem Inc (NYSE:ANTM) by 2.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,440 shares of the company’s stock after selling 35 shares during the period. Beacon Financial Group’s holdings in Anthem were worth $435,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ANTM. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC grew its stake in Anthem by 101.2% in the 2nd quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 3,821,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,078,514,000 after buying an additional 1,921,814 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Anthem by 5,130.7% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,531,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $432,125,000 after buying an additional 1,501,948 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners grew its stake in Anthem by 33.9% in the 2nd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,437,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $688,249,000 after buying an additional 617,137 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC grew its stake in Anthem by 108.1% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 821,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,673,000 after buying an additional 426,668 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Anthem by 47.2% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,182,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $333,685,000 after buying an additional 378,897 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.14% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Peter D. Haytaian sold 12,095 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total value of $3,628,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 41,377 shares in the company, valued at $12,413,100. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Thomas C. Zielinski sold 10,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $288.33, for a total transaction of $3,056,298.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 35,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,162,767.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 33,097 shares of company stock valued at $9,503,088 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

ANTM has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Bank of America lowered shares of Anthem from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Anthem from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. ValuEngine lowered shares of Anthem from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Anthem from $322.00 to $391.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Finally, Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of Anthem in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $262.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $331.00.

ANTM opened at $305.39 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $296.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $277.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $75.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.70. Anthem Inc has a one year low of $227.16 and a one year high of $317.99.

Anthem (NYSE:ANTM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The company reported $4.87 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.82 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $26.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.88 billion. Anthem had a net margin of 4.29% and a return on equity of 15.59%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.81 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Anthem Inc will post 19.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 5th were given a dividend of $0.80 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 4th. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.05%. Anthem’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.14%.

About Anthem

Anthem, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, and Other. The company offers a spectrum of network-based managed care health benefit plans to large and small group, individual, Medicaid, and Medicare markets.

