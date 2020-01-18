Altium Wealth Management LLC Has $550,000 Holdings in American Electric Power Company Inc (NYSE:AEP)

Altium Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of American Electric Power Company Inc (NYSE:AEP) by 4.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,815 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 274 shares during the period. Altium Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in American Electric Power were worth $550,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in AEP. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC increased its holdings in American Electric Power by 195.0% in the third quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 410 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 271 shares during the period. Kings Point Capital Management acquired a new stake in American Electric Power in the second quarter valued at $39,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in American Electric Power in the third quarter valued at $43,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its holdings in American Electric Power by 34.6% in the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 778 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new stake in American Electric Power in the third quarter valued at $68,000. Institutional investors own 73.81% of the company’s stock.

Shares of American Electric Power stock opened at $98.56 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $93.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $91.84. American Electric Power Company Inc has a 1-year low of $75.52 and a 1-year high of $98.66. The company has a market cap of $48.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.95, a PEG ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 0.07.

American Electric Power (NYSE:AEP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The utilities provider reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.14. American Electric Power had a return on equity of 11.09% and a net margin of 13.52%. The firm had revenue of $4.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.08 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.26 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that American Electric Power Company Inc will post 4.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AEP has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on American Electric Power from $95.00 to $92.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. ValuEngine downgraded American Electric Power from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Wolfe Research set a $101.00 price objective on American Electric Power and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded American Electric Power from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $101.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Guggenheim downgraded American Electric Power from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $97.42.

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. The company generates electricity using coal and lignite, natural gas, nuclear, hydroelectric, solar, wind, and other energy sources.

