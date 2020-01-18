Altium Wealth Management LLC Purchases 444 Shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV)

Altium Wealth Management LLC grew its position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV) by 6.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,124 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 444 shares during the quarter. Altium Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF were worth $467,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Welch & Forbes LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC now owns 25,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,648,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the period. Covington Capital Management lifted its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 2,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $178,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the period. Schwab Charitable Fund lifted its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Schwab Charitable Fund now owns 29,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,949,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the period. First Financial Bank Trust Division lifted its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. First Financial Bank Trust Division now owns 10,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $669,000 after buying an additional 177 shares during the period. Finally, OLD National Bancorp IN lifted its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 31,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,098,000 after buying an additional 178 shares during the period.

iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF stock opened at $67.60 on Friday. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF has a one year low of $47.44 and a one year high of $55.45. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $65.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $64.01.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 17th were given a dividend of $0.3837 per share. This represents a $1.53 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.27%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 16th. This is an increase from iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24.

