CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) Shares Purchased by Altium Wealth Management LLC

Altium Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) by 10.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,254 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 484 shares during the period. Altium Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in CSX were worth $380,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CSX. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in CSX by 1,402.9% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 9,509,960 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $735,786,000 after acquiring an additional 8,877,188 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its position in CSX by 28,294.5% during the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,091,077 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $283,389,000 after acquiring an additional 4,076,669 shares in the last quarter. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. lifted its position in CSX by 20.5% during the 3rd quarter. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. now owns 12,895,737 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $893,288,000 after acquiring an additional 2,197,670 shares in the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its position in CSX by 405.0% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 2,119,838 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $146,841,000 after acquiring an additional 1,700,080 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in CSX during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $79,508,000. 76.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CSX stock opened at $76.40 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. The firm has a market cap of $59.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.21. CSX Co. has a 12-month low of $63.97 and a 12-month high of $80.73. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $72.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $70.74.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 16th. The transportation company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $2.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.94 billion. CSX had a return on equity of 27.67% and a net margin of 27.91%. The business’s revenue was down 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.01 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that CSX Co. will post 4.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on CSX shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on CSX from $55.00 to $52.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered CSX from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $83.00 to $76.00 in a research report on Friday, October 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on CSX from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on CSX from $82.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Raymond James cut their target price on CSX from $81.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $78.14.

In related news, Director Steven T. Halverson sold 39,812 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.65, for a total transaction of $2,852,529.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 4.83% of the company’s stock.

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services, as well as transports intermodal containers and trailers. It transports chemicals, automotive, agricultural and food products, minerals, fertilizers, forest products, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants.

