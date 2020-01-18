Altium Wealth Management LLC Reduces Stock Position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Altium Wealth Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) by 13.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,185 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 498 shares during the quarter. Altium Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $528,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Morgan Stanley increased its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 42.7% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,374,708 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,457,767,000 after purchasing an additional 2,806,328 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 6,340,516 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $958,457,000 after buying an additional 150,937 shares during the period. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 9.4% in the 3rd quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,841,519 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $430,035,000 after buying an additional 245,025 shares during the period. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co grew its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 60.6% in the 3rd quarter. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 1,622,873 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $245,605,000 after buying an additional 612,421 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 1,437.0% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,161,716 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $180,647,000 after buying an additional 1,086,135 shares during the period.

IWM opened at $169.07 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $164.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $156.37. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 12 month low of $143.46 and a 12 month high of $170.56.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 17th were issued a $0.5973 dividend. This is a boost from iShares Russell 2000 ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 16th. This represents a $2.39 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.41%.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Profile

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

