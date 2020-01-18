Altium Wealth Management LLC Has $402,000 Stake in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Altium Wealth Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) by 3.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,619 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 89 shares during the period. Altium Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Danaher were worth $402,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Howe & Rusling Inc. increased its holdings in Danaher by 116.3% during the 3rd quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 186 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Danaher in the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Pinnacle Bank increased its stake in shares of Danaher by 52.3% in the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Bank now owns 262 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the period. Private Ocean LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Danaher in the 3rd quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, City Holding Co. increased its stake in shares of Danaher by 48.5% in the 3rd quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 306 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. 77.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Danaher stock opened at $163.06 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.09, a current ratio of 3.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Danaher Co. has a 12 month low of $104.50 and a 12 month high of $163.16. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $152.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $143.47. The stock has a market cap of $117.12 billion, a PE ratio of 36.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.93.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The conglomerate reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.01. Danaher had a return on equity of 11.42% and a net margin of 12.13%. The business had revenue of $5.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.02 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.10 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Danaher Co. will post 4.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 26th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.42%. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.04%.

DHR has been the subject of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Danaher from $155.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on Danaher from $152.00 to $167.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Danaher from $151.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Citigroup initiated coverage on Danaher in a research note on Monday, January 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $180.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Danaher from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $168.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Danaher currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $159.69.

About Danaher

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company's Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; cellular analysis, lab automation, and centrifugation instruments; microscopes; and genomics consumables.

