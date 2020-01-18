iShares US Preferred Stock ETF (NASDAQ:PFF) Shares Sold by Altium Wealth Management LLC

Altium Wealth Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares US Preferred Stock ETF (NASDAQ:PFF) by 5.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,525 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,023 shares during the period. Altium Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares US Preferred Stock ETF were worth $696,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Larson Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares US Preferred Stock ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares US Preferred Stock ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Knuff & Co LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares US Preferred Stock ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares US Preferred Stock ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Financial Advantage Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares US Preferred Stock ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $40,000.

NASDAQ:PFF opened at $38.07 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $37.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $37.31. iShares US Preferred Stock ETF has a 1-year low of $35.36 and a 1-year high of $38.07.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 20th were issued a dividend of $0.155 per share. This represents a $1.86 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 19th.

iShares US Preferred Stock ETF Company Profile

iShares U.S. Preferred Stock ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P U.S. Preferred Stock Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index measures the performance of a select group of preferred stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE), NYSE Arca, Inc (NYSE Arca), NYSE Amex, NASDAQ Global Select Market, NASDAQ Select Market or NASDAQ Capital Market.

