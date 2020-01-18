Altium Wealth Management LLC Increases Position in Cigna Corp (NYSE:CI)

Altium Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Cigna Corp (NYSE:CI) by 8.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 2,447 shares of the health services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the quarter. Altium Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Cigna were worth $500,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its stake in shares of Cigna by 0.6% in the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 62,130 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $9,431,000 after buying an additional 380 shares in the last quarter. Cognios Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Cigna in the third quarter worth approximately $269,000. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Cigna by 0.4% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 628,649 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $95,423,000 after buying an additional 2,317 shares in the last quarter. Endurant Capital Management LP lifted its stake in shares of Cigna by 17.1% in the third quarter. Endurant Capital Management LP now owns 72,109 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $10,945,000 after buying an additional 10,519 shares in the last quarter. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its stake in shares of Cigna by 0.6% in the third quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 13,987 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $2,123,000 after buying an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.46% of the company’s stock.

In other Cigna news, insider Timothy C. Wentworth sold 12,436 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.15, for a total transaction of $2,476,629.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 108,214 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,550,818.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director John Partridge sold 3,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.70, for a total transaction of $672,210.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 29,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,943,966. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 22,692 shares of company stock worth $4,544,074. 0.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Cigna from $225.00 to $282.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Cigna from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Stephens upped their target price on shares of Cigna from $242.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Cigna from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Cigna from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $188.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Cigna currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $217.75.

Shares of Cigna stock opened at $212.52 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $79.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 0.75. The company’s 50 day moving average is $201.82 and its 200 day moving average is $176.29. Cigna Corp has a twelve month low of $141.95 and a twelve month high of $212.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

Cigna (NYSE:CI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The health services provider reported $4.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.37 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $35.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.20 billion. Cigna had a net margin of 3.30% and a return on equity of 12.79%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 213.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.84 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Cigna Corp will post 16.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cigna Profile

Cigna Corporation, a health service organization, provides insurance and related products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through Integrated Medical, Health Services, International Markets, and Group Disability and Other segments. The Integrated Medical segment offers medical, pharmacy, dental, behavioral health and vision, health advocacy programs, and other products and services to insured and self-insured clients; Medicare Advantage, Medicare Supplement, and Medicare Part D plans to Medicare-eligible beneficiaries, as well as Medicaid plans; and health insurance coverage to individual customers on and off the public exchanges.

