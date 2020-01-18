180 Wealth Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in Air Products & Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

180 Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Air Products & Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 1,362 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $321,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in APD. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Air Products & Chemicals in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Assetmark Inc. boosted its position in Air Products & Chemicals by 163.0% in the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 142 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Air Products & Chemicals in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Usca Ria LLC purchased a new stake in Air Products & Chemicals in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Price Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Air Products & Chemicals in the 4th quarter worth approximately $49,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:APD opened at $237.00 on Friday. Air Products & Chemicals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $154.78 and a 1 year high of $241.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 2.54 and a quick ratio of 2.32. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $232.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $226.24.

Air Products & Chemicals (NYSE:APD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The basic materials company reported $2.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.29 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $2.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.37 billion. Air Products & Chemicals had a net margin of 19.73% and a return on equity of 15.88%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.00 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Air Products & Chemicals, Inc. will post 9.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 2nd will be issued a $1.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 31st. This represents a $4.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.96%. Air Products & Chemicals’s payout ratio is currently 56.52%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Atlantic Securities assumed coverage on Air Products & Chemicals in a research report on Monday, November 18th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $250.00 target price on the stock. Barclays increased their target price on Air Products & Chemicals from $260.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Air Products & Chemicals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $243.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on Air Products & Chemicals in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. They set a “hold” rating and a $241.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co assumed coverage on Air Products & Chemicals in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $240.00 target price on the stock. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Air Products & Chemicals currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $240.76.

Air Products & Chemicals Profile

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and services worldwide. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas, and specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, gasification, metals, electronics, manufacturing, food and beverage, magnetic resonance imaging, energy production and refining, and metals.

