180 Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires 547 Shares of Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO)

180 Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) by 11.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,199 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 547 shares during the period. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S were worth $324,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its position in Novo Nordisk A/S by 2.1% in the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 15,211,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $786,424,000 after purchasing an additional 310,066 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S by 3.5% in the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 2,100,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,600,000 after purchasing an additional 70,970 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S by 102.9% in the second quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,901,826 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,069,000 after purchasing an additional 964,364 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management raised its holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S by 0.3% in the second quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 1,504,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,798,000 after purchasing an additional 3,767 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S by 4.0% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,024,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,990,000 after purchasing an additional 39,610 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 7.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NVO opened at $61.31 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $57.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $53.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 1.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $141.09 billion, a PE ratio of 24.33, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.60. Novo Nordisk A/S has a 1 year low of $46.10 and a 1 year high of $62.69.

Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 1st. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $4.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.55 billion. Novo Nordisk A/S had a return on equity of 75.48% and a net margin of 32.44%. Analysts predict that Novo Nordisk A/S will post 2.45 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on NVO. UBS Group downgraded shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 18th. Guggenheim downgraded shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Barclays upgraded shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Pareto Securities downgraded shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 22nd. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Novo Nordisk A/S currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $159.65.

Novo Nordisk A/S Profile

Novo Nordisk A/S, a healthcare company, engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Diabetes Care and Obesity, and Biopharmaceuticals. The Diabetes Care and Obesity segment provides products in the areas of insulins, GLP-1 and related delivery systems, oral anti-diabetic products, obesity, and other chronic diseases.

