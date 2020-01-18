Altium Wealth Management LLC Sells 182 Shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO)

Altium Wealth Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO) by 2.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,212 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 182 shares during the period. Altium Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $675,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VLO. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Valero Energy by 15,904.0% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,352,516 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $287,009,000 after purchasing an additional 3,331,568 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners increased its holdings in shares of Valero Energy by 26.0% during the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 7,169,172 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $611,881,000 after buying an additional 1,479,616 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Valero Energy by 67.6% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,523,796 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $216,062,000 after buying an additional 1,017,717 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in shares of Valero Energy by 313.1% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,267,446 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $108,036,000 after buying an additional 960,653 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Valero Energy by 2.7% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 34,645,065 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,965,964,000 after buying an additional 896,211 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.65% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on VLO shares. Barclays started coverage on shares of Valero Energy in a report on Tuesday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $116.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price target on shares of Valero Energy from $108.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 9th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Valero Energy from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, December 26th. Goldman Sachs Group set a $104.00 price target on shares of Valero Energy and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Valero Energy from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $103.02.

In related news, CEO Joseph W. Gorder sold 21,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.57, for a total value of $2,045,198.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 424,917 shares in the company, valued at $40,609,317.69. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

NYSE VLO opened at $91.22 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $37.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.38, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.46. Valero Energy Co. has a twelve month low of $69.44 and a twelve month high of $101.99. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $94.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $88.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The oil and gas company reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $27.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.93 billion. Valero Energy had a return on equity of 10.37% and a net margin of 2.12%. Valero Energy’s quarterly revenue was down 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.01 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Valero Energy Co. will post 5.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Valero Energy Profile

Valero Energy Corporation operates as an independent petroleum refining and ethanol producing company in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Ethanol, and VLP (Valero Energy Partners LP). The company is involved in oil and gas refining, marketing, and bulk selling activities.

