Altium Wealth Management LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD)

Altium Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) by 3.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,519 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after buying an additional 675 shares during the period. Home Depot makes up approximately 0.5% of Altium Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Altium Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $4,044,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of HD. Eagle Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Home Depot by 0.6% in the second quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC now owns 19,750 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $4,107,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Arjuna Capital lifted its position in Home Depot by 25.8% in the second quarter. Arjuna Capital now owns 13,434 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $2,794,000 after buying an additional 2,755 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its position in Home Depot by 1.2% in the second quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 2,326,454 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $483,832,000 after buying an additional 26,783 shares during the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. lifted its position in Home Depot by 84.7% in the second quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 1,058,568 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $220,150,000 after buying an additional 485,416 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Home Depot by 172.0% in the second quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 2,370 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $493,000 after buying an additional 5,663 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.87% of the company’s stock.

HD stock opened at $231.91 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $219.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $222.45. Home Depot Inc has a fifty-two week low of $174.53 and a fifty-two week high of $239.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $243.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.45, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.00.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 19th. The home improvement retailer reported $2.53 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.53. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.01% and a negative return on equity of 721.00%. The firm had revenue of $27.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.51 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.51 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Home Depot Inc will post 10.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 19th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 5th were paid a dividend of $1.36 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 4th. This represents a $5.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.35%. Home Depot’s payout ratio is 55.01%.

In related news, CEO Craig A. Menear sold 113,468 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.24, for a total transaction of $23,968,980.32. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 277,604 shares in the company, valued at $58,641,068.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Teresa Wynn Roseborough sold 12,974 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.70, for a total transaction of $2,772,543.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 26,335 shares in the company, valued at $5,627,789.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 126,552 shares of company stock worth $26,765,281 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on HD shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Home Depot from $235.00 to $225.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $250.00 target price on shares of Home Depot in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Home Depot from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $225.00 to $235.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Nomura cut their price target on shares of Home Depot from $237.00 to $224.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, Loop Capital reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $200.00 price target on shares of Home Depot in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $237.31.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

