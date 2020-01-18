180 Wealth Advisors LLC Increases Holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. Co. Ltd. (NYSE:TSM)

180 Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. Co. Ltd. (NYSE:TSM) by 3.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,225 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 235 shares during the quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. were worth $363,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TSM. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC now owns 43,205 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,510,000 after buying an additional 530 shares in the last quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN lifted its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. by 949.5% in the 4th quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 124,748 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $7,248,000 after buying an additional 112,862 shares in the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. lifted its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. by 32.2% in the 4th quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 19,761 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,148,000 after buying an additional 4,809 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,043,000. Finally, Calamos Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $223,000. 19.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TSM has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $55.00 target price on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. in a research note on Monday, September 30th. ValuEngine lowered Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Finally, China Renaissance Securities raised Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.00.

TSM stock opened at $58.58 on Friday. Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. Co. Ltd. has a 1 year low of $34.83 and a 1 year high of $60.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 1.72. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $57.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $48.75. The firm has a market cap of $303.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.15, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.01.

Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. (NYSE:TSM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 16th. The semiconductor company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.01. Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. had a return on equity of 20.05% and a net margin of 31.58%. The company had revenue of $317.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $303.20 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.86 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. Co. Ltd. will post 2.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. Company Profile

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in manufacturing, selling, packaging, testing, and computer-aided design of integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices. The company manufactures masks and electronic spare parts; researches, develops, designs, manufactures, sells, packages, and tests color filters; and offers customer and engineering support services.

