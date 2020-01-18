180 Wealth Advisors LLC Lowers Holdings in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

180 Wealth Advisors LLC trimmed its position in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) by 51.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,987 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 3,152 shares during the quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Target were worth $349,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Target by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,553 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,090,000 after purchasing an additional 903 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in shares of Target during the 3rd quarter worth $1,881,000. EP Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Target during the 3rd quarter worth $4,946,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its stake in shares of Target by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 78,432 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $8,385,000 after purchasing an additional 702 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BTC Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Target during the 3rd quarter worth $1,282,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.89% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:TGT opened at $116.92 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $125.78 and its 200 day moving average is $107.86. Target Co. has a 1 year low of $69.07 and a 1 year high of $130.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $59.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.69, a P/E/G ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.15.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 20th. The retailer reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $18.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.45 billion. Target had a return on equity of 28.22% and a net margin of 4.18%. The company’s revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.09 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Target Co. will post 6.38 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 19th will be issued a $0.66 dividend. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.26%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 18th. Target’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.98%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on TGT. Bank of America upped their price objective on Target from $125.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. Cowen restated a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 price objective on shares of Target in a research note on Wednesday. Raymond James began coverage on Target in a research note on Monday, October 7th. They set a “strong-buy” rating and a $130.00 price objective for the company. Barclays restated a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 price objective on shares of Target in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. Finally, Guggenheim restated a “hold” rating on shares of Target in a research note on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $117.19.

In other news, insider Stephanie A. Lundquist sold 6,630 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.00, for a total value of $842,010.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Don H. Liu sold 2,274 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.20, for a total value of $277,882.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 37,616 shares in the company, valued at $4,596,675.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Target Company Profile

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers beauty and household essentials; food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; and apparel, accessories, home décor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, and other merchandise.

