Altium Wealth Management LLC Has $2.55 Million Stock Position in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Altium Wealth Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 0.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 53,123 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 495 shares during the period. Altium Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $2,548,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in Cisco Systems by 1,546.1% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 48,285,218 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $2,642,650,000 after purchasing an additional 45,351,980 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in Cisco Systems by 155.6% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 17,446,107 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $862,012,000 after purchasing an additional 10,621,798 shares during the last quarter. Parnassus Investments CA acquired a new position in Cisco Systems in the 3rd quarter worth about $444,882,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in Cisco Systems by 13.1% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 21,589,214 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $1,066,724,000 after purchasing an additional 2,496,113 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in Cisco Systems by 13.2% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 15,745,642 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $777,992,000 after purchasing an additional 1,836,457 shares during the last quarter. 72.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CAO Prat Bhatt sold 39,343 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.88, for a total transaction of $1,765,713.84. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 137,634 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,177,013.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Charles Robbins sold 12,597 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.81, for a total value of $564,471.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 388,864 shares of company stock valued at $17,474,321. 0.03% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have weighed in on CSCO shares. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $54.00 target price on shares of Cisco Systems in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Credit Suisse Group set a $46.00 target price on Cisco Systems and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $56.00 target price on Cisco Systems and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Goldman Sachs Group set a $48.00 target price on Cisco Systems and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their target price on Cisco Systems from $54.00 to $52.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cisco Systems currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $54.69.

CSCO opened at $49.02 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $207.96 billion, a PE ratio of 17.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 1.23. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $46.60 and a 200-day moving average of $49.08. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 52-week low of $43.40 and a 52-week high of $58.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 1.70.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 13th. The network equipment provider reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $13.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.09 billion. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 35.01% and a net margin of 21.15%. The firm’s revenue was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.75 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 2nd. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.86%. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.12%.

Cisco Systems Profile

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry worldwide. The company offers switching products; routing products that interconnect public and private wireline and mobile networks; data center products; and wireless access points for use in voice, video, and data applications.

