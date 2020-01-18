Altium Wealth Management LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Altium Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) by 4.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,968 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 229 shares during the quarter. Altium Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $619,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 52,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,634,000 after purchasing an additional 1,390 shares in the last quarter. Roof Eidam & Maycock ADV increased its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Roof Eidam & Maycock ADV now owns 88,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,063,000 after purchasing an additional 4,971 shares in the last quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP increased its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 82.7% during the 4th quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP now owns 5,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $704,000 after purchasing an additional 2,555 shares in the last quarter. Compass Ion Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $1,052,000. Finally, Peterson Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $5,148,000.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF stock opened at $128.59 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $124.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $120.07. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 52 week low of $101.11 and a 52 week high of $128.64.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, December 19th were given a dividend of $0.5985 per share. This represents a $2.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 18th. This is a boost from Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Profile

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

