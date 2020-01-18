180 Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 211 Shares of Humana Inc (NYSE:HUM)

180 Wealth Advisors LLC lessened its stake in Humana Inc (NYSE:HUM) by 18.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 927 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 211 shares during the period. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Humana were worth $337,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. MML Investors Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Humana by 26.4% during the second quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 1,570 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $417,000 after buying an additional 328 shares during the last quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its holdings in Humana by 14.1% during the second quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 2,271 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $602,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its holdings in Humana by 13.9% during the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 2,763 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $733,000 after purchasing an additional 337 shares during the last quarter. Putnam Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Humana by 10.7% during the second quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 58,931 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $15,635,000 after purchasing an additional 5,693 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. boosted its holdings in Humana by 7.0% during the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,655 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $439,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.59% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE HUM opened at $366.55 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Humana Inc has a 12 month low of $225.65 and a 12 month high of $376.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.54 billion, a PE ratio of 25.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.92. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $359.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $305.28.

Humana (NYSE:HUM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The insurance provider reported $5.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.58 by $0.45. Humana had a net margin of 4.06% and a return on equity of 22.32%. The business had revenue of $16.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.15 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $4.58 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Humana Inc will post 17.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be paid a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 30th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.60%. Humana’s payout ratio is 15.12%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Argus boosted their target price on shares of Humana to $370.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Humana from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Humana from $437.00 to $448.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Morgan Stanley reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $360.00 price target (up previously from $337.00) on shares of Humana in a research report on Monday, November 18th. Finally, Mizuho started coverage on shares of Humana in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $316.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Humana presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $355.75.

In related news, insider Elizabeth D. Bierbower sold 14,655 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $351.42, for a total value of $5,150,060.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 21,985 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,725,968.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Timothy Alan Wheatley sold 15,019 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $345.21, for a total transaction of $5,184,708.99. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 45,294 shares of company stock valued at $15,894,412. 0.54% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Humana Profile

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health and well-being company in the United States. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It also has contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

