180 Wealth Advisors LLC Has $366,000 Holdings in Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI)

180 Wealth Advisors LLC cut its position in Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR) by 44.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,881 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 3,145 shares during the period. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Canadian National Railway were worth $366,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Allworth Financial LP bought a new stake in shares of Canadian National Railway during the fourth quarter worth approximately $42,000. Griffin Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Canadian National Railway during the second quarter worth approximately $46,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its stake in shares of Canadian National Railway by 45.2% during the third quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 572 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Canadian National Railway during the second quarter worth approximately $56,000. Finally, Bartlett & Co. LLC raised its stake in shares of Canadian National Railway by 17.6% during the third quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 800 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CNI stock opened at $96.10 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $90.98 and a 200-day moving average of $91.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. Canadian National Railway has a 12-month low of $80.55 and a 12-month high of $96.49. The company has a market capitalization of $68.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.10, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.00.

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 22nd. The transportation company reported $1.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.39. Canadian National Railway had a net margin of 29.62% and a return on equity of 24.36%. The company had revenue of $3.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.87 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.50 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Canadian National Railway will post 4.34 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 9th were given a dividend of $0.406 per share. This represents a $1.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 6th. Canadian National Railway’s dividend payout ratio is 38.94%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on CNI shares. CIBC reissued a “hold” rating and set a $119.00 price target on shares of Canadian National Railway in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Bank of America raised shares of Canadian National Railway from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $94.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $98.00 target price on shares of Canadian National Railway in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Scotiabank downgraded shares of Canadian National Railway from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Stephens downgraded shares of Canadian National Railway from an “overweight” rating to an “equal” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $100.00 to $97.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $103.41.

Canadian National Railway Company engages in rail and related transportation business. The company transports cargo serving exporters, importers, retailers, farmers, and manufacturers. It operates a network of approximately 20,000 route miles of track spans Canada and mid-America connecting the Atlantic, the Pacific, and the Gulf of Mexico.

